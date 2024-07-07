Deadpool & Wolverine’s Ryan Reynolds calls Ranveer Singh ‘amazing’; says he makes Hugh Jackman look like ‘crypt keeper’

Ranveer Singh is not only admired for his acting prowess but also for his fitness. The actor’s popularity extends worldwide, with his work being recognized on global platforms and his films making a mark overseas. Recently, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, who is gearing up for the release of Deadpool & Wolverine showered praise on Ranveer Singh and even compared his physique to that of Hugh Jackman.

Ryan Reynolds thinks Ranveer Singh and his physique are ‘amazing’

Ranveer Singh celebrated his 39th birthday on July 6, 2024. In an interview released by Marvel India's Instagram, on the special occasion, actor Ryan Reynolds was seen expressing his desire to collaborate with Ranveer. When asked who he would like to work with in Bollywood, Ryan said, “I don't know. Oh, Ranveer Singh is amazing. He has done the voice of Deadpool. But also very funny.”

Addressing his co-actor Hugh Jackman, with whom he was promoting their upcoming movie Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan added, “You think you are in shape? This guy makes you look like a crypt keeper. He is amazing."

For the initiated, Ranveer dubbed for the Hindi version of Deadpool 2. Deadpool & Wolverine is the third installment in the series and the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Shawn Levy, it also stars Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie hits theaters on July 26.

Ranveer Singh’s personal and professional front

Ranveer Singh attended the sangeet festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 5 in Mumbai. He gave an energetic performance and partied the night with his wife, Deepika Padukone, and other members of the entertainment industry. Earlier this year, Ranveer and Deepika announced that they were expecting their first child in September.

Regarding his upcoming cinematic ventures, Ranveer will be seen in the Cop Universe film Singham Again. The action entertainer, directed by Rohit Shetty, features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Akshay Kumar. The movie arrives in cinemas on Diwali.

Ranveer will also be headlining the highly anticipated Don 3, helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

