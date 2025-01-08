Deepika Padukone agrees that 'nothing tops' giving birth to her and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua in 2024; here's proof

2024 was an extremely special year for Deepika Padukone as she welcomed her first child with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple revealed their daughter’s name as Dua on the occasion of Diwali. Now, Deepika has dropped a post in which she agreed that nothing topped giving birth to her little one last year.

Today, January 8, 2025, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram Stories and reshared a post about becoming a mom. It was originally posted by an Instagram account on motherhood.

The post showcased a visual of the sun setting over the sea. The text read, “Mums who gave birth in 2024 Remember this… When you see everyone's highlight reel at the end of the year, remember your body GREW and BIRTHED a whole human this year! NOTHING tops that.

Relating to the post, Deepika captioned it with an ‘Amen’ sticker. Have a look at her story!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl on September 8, 2024. Their official announcement on Instagram received a lot of love from their friends and colleagues in the film industry.

On Diwali, the couple posted a glimpse of their daughter’s feet and revealed her name as Dua Padukone Singh. The caption also shared the meaning of the name. It read, “‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.” Check out the post!

Advertisement

Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the Mumbai airport yesterday as they returned from their vacation where they celebrated the actress’ birthday.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Singham Again. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of her next Hindi project. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has been busy shooting for his upcoming movie with Aditya Dhar. It is titled Dhurandhar.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima reveals he is ‘most expressive’ in front of his daughter Raha and THIS; 10/10 if you guess it right