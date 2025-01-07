Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima reveals he is ‘most expressive’ in front of his daughter Raha and THIS; 10/10 if you guess it right

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, Raha, in 2022. The relationship between the father and daughter has always melted the hearts of netizens. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently opened up about his bond with Raha. She shared that he was ‘most expressive’ in front of his little one and the camera.

In a recent interview with the Bombay Times, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni talked about her brother, Ranbir Kapoor, being a father to Raha. She revealed that his eyes lit up on seeing his daughter. Riddhima said, “Maybe he’s not as expressive as my father or me, but he is the most expressive when he is in front of the camera and now when he is with Raha.” She added that otherwise the Animal actor mostly kept to himself.

During the same conversation, Riddhima discussed how her own relationship with Ranbir has evolved. She recalled that they used to have a lot of fights and even wrestled each other. Riddhima stated, “He would think I’m his older brother and try all his wrestling moves on me.”

However, Riddhima said that it had changed over the years. She called Ranbir ‘soft-hearted’ and mentioned that he was a good human being. The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 star added that one could share their problems with RK since he was a good listener.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently accompanied Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Thailand for a New Year’s vacation. Alia shared a heartwarming photo dump from their getaway on Instagram. She posted a cute selfie in which Ranbir was seen planting a kiss on his wife’s cheek as Raha looked on.

She captioned it, “2025 : where love leads & the rest just follows...!! happy new year all”

There were more photos with Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, and Soni Razdan.

