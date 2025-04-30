Deepika Padukone intensifies excitement with BTS pics ft Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Shoojit Sircar ahead of Piku's re-release

It was just a couple of weeks back that Deepika Padukone, taking to her Instagram handle, announced the re-release of one of her most cherished films, Piku. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan is set to have a re-run from May 9. Ahead of the re-release, the actress recently shared a video on her social media with fun-filled BTS.

On April 30, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories and shared an endearing video comprising happy BTS from the shooting of Piku. The video clip encapsulated nostalgic iconic glimpses featuring late legendary Irrfan Khan, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan from the film, and some unseen fun with director Shoojit Sircar behind the cameras.

"It has been a very very pleasant experience, and I’m going to miss Kolkata," the actress is seen sharing while she reflects on her time spent during the movie shoot in the city. She further flaunts her Bengali language skills as she says, "Bosho is to sit. So, bosho bosho, mesho mesho" and breaks into hysterical laughter, admitting that she was just joking.

It was earlier this month on April 19 that the Chennai Express actress took to her Instagram handle and announced the re-release of her iconic film. She shared a video accompanied by a caption that read, "A film that will always have my heart - PIKU is back in theatres on 9th May, 2025 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary! Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often…"

The video featured Big B reminding fans of Piku and Bhaskar Da’s road-trip. He called it "unpredictable and unforgettable." Marking the 10th anniversary of the film, he further added, "There were emotions, laughter and tensions too. Piku is re-releasing at your nearest theatres. Do watch, won't you?"

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the comedy drama Piku featured Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, and Raghubir Yadav in the key roles. Backed by NP Singh, Ronnie Lahiri, and Sneha Rajani, the film was released in 2015.

On the professional front, Deepika has come on board for Shah Rukh Khan’s King, directed by Siddharth Anand.

