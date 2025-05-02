Retro Day 2 Tamil Nadu Box Office Trends: Suriya and Pooja Hegde's movie grosses good Rs 8 crore

What began as a stylish throwback turned into a box office phenomenon in just 48 hours. Suriya’s latest gangster saga, Retro, directed by the ever-inventive Karthik Subbaraj, is living up to its hype. The film was released in theaters on May 1, coinciding with Labor Day, and delivered a stellar Rs 14 crore opening in Tamil Nadu. Now, with an additional Rs 8 crore on Day 2, the film's total gross in the state has touched Rs 22 crore in just two days.

After the below-par reception for Kanguva last year, Suriya needed a proper film that would impress both fans and critics. Retro seems to be doing exactly that, at least with the Tamil version. The emotional weight of the story, the gritty gangster narrative, and the chemistry between Suriya and Pooja Hegde have struck the right chords. Suriya's fans are celebrating his power-packed return to a mass role. The film explores vulnerability and pain, which is something Karthik Subbaraj masterfully brings out.

The romantic track with Pooja Hegde is being applauded, and the film’s music by Santosh Narayan and the vintage setting are receiving special praise. Produced by Stone Bench Films, Retro marks one of the most stylishly mounted Tamil films in recent times, with a blend of emotion, action, and nostalgia. What's even more promising is that the real test begins now. With Saturday and Sunday ahead, industry watchers expect a weekend total that would be around Rs 50 crore. If that happens, Retro becomes Suriya’s biggest weekend grosser in Tamil Nadu ever.

Unlike the intense, straight-laced storytelling often seen in popular director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s brand of action cinema, Good Bad Ugly dared to be messy and mad. The storytelling wasn’t always conventional, but it worked in the film’s favor. Especially for a summer audience looking for thrill and fun, this Ajith starrer is a treat.

As the credits roll on its theatrical run, Good Bad Ugly exits with its head high at Rs 243 crores gross. It didn’t just collect crores; it collected many hearts as well. The summer belonged to many, but Good Bad Ugly's ride was unmissable.

