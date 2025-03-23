WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan’s GESTURE during national anthem at IPL 2025 opening ceremony wins hearts; netizen says 'Such a great and respectful person'

The cricket fever has gripped the nation once again as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 kicked off in Kolkata. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the opening ceremony in full style. The actor’s gesture of reciting the national anthem with closed eyes won the hearts of the netizens. One person even called him a ‘great’ and ‘respectful’ person.

On March 22, 2025, Shah Rukh Khan lit up the IPL 2025 opening ceremony at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata with his presence. The superstar introduced the performers of the night and interacted with the cricketers and the officials. During the anthem, the actor was seen sans his black glasses, which he wore during the entire event and started reciting with closed eyes.

Check out the video and photos of the moment here!

Fans were quick to notice Shah Rukh Khan’s heartfelt gesture. One person said, “Pic Treasure: During the National Anthem Shah Rukh Khan removed his glasses & started reciting with closing eyes in the respect.” Another user wrote, “If you think we love @iamsrk just because he is an actor you are wrong! He is such a great and respectful person.”

A tweet read, “That's such a touching gesture from Shah Rukh Khan! His respect and patriotism truly shine through,” and another exclaimed, “Feeling so lucky to be his fan!! @iamsrk I adore you man.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared an adorable moment with Virat Kohli. The highlight of the night was the duo grooving to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan together.

During his opening monologue, King Khan delivered his iconic Pathaan dialogue: “Party Pathaan ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathaan khud aayega aur patake bhi layega (If you host a party at a Pathaan's house, the Pathaan himself will take care of the guests and will also bring firecrackers).”

Talking about his outfit, Shah Rukh looked dapper in a black shirt and pants with a leather jacket. Later, he changed into the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey as he watched his team’s match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.