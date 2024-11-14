Deepika Padukone’s post about moving to Ranveer Singh’s side of bed to get ‘best sleep ever’ on their anniversary is every wife’s guilty pleasure

Bollywood's beloved duo, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, continue to set major couple goals. Celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today (November 14), the new parents had fans swooning with the actress' heartfelt tribute. She revealed her secret to the ‘best sleep’ — cozying up on his side of the bed after he leaves for work, basking in the warmth, comfort, and his familiar scent. Deepika’s sweet confession is a 10/10 wife-coded moment that every partner can relate to!

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram Stories to share a reel of someone crawling to the other side of the bed, with text above reading, “Me immediately crawling to my husbands side of the bed as soon as he leaves for work to get the best sleep ever since it's warmer, more comfortable and smells like him.” She added a heartfelt “Happy anniversary @ranveersingh” to the post, making for a sweet anniversary tribute sure to melt hearts.

Just hours before, Ranveer Singh celebrated his wife on their anniversary by sharing a series of candid and heartfelt pictures that capture her playful and glamorous sides. From her early modeling days to moments of joy, the Singham Again actor’s post included Deepika laughing heartily in a black outfit, flashing a radiant smile while posing, and playfully fiddling with her hair tie.

He also shared images of her enjoying ice cream, making funny faces, and lounging in a bathrobe. The collection also featured moments of the Fighter actress relaxing after a gym session, posing in a glamorous black dress, and a stunning maternity shoot.

Ranveer expressed his love with a caption saying, “Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day. #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, and their chemistry has since been showcased in several hit films. They later collaborated in Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani (2015), Homi Adajania's Finding Fanny (2014), Kabir Khan's 83 (2022), Rohit Shetty's Cirkus (2022), and Rohit Shetty's recent release Singham Again.

The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, with only close family and friends in attendance. Five years later, they revealed their wedding video on the premiere of Koffee with Karan Season 8. This year, they joyously announced their pregnancy, and in September, they welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

