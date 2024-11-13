Diwali 2024 releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continue to trend well at the box office. Interestingly, the horror-comedy is showing better hold than the heavy-budget cop universe movie.

Singham Again mints Rs 3 crore on Day 13; set to CROSS Golmaal Again's lifetime box office collections

The Rohit Shetty-directed, mass cop action drama has maintained a steady run at lower levels. The movie starring Ajay Devgn with an ensemble cast deserves a better hold; however, it is not attracting the crowd as per the expectations. For the unversed, the movie collected Rs 158.75 crore in its first week, followed by a decent Rs 34.25 crore.

It crossed the Rs 200 crore net mark yesterday (Tuesday) and added around Rs 3 crore more to the tally today (Day 13). The total cume of Singham Again now stands at Rs 203.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Singham Again is set to surpass Golmaal Again's lifetime box office collection tomorrow (Thursday). While surpassing the comedy caper, the masala entertainer will emerge as the highest-grossing Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty movie in India.

Total Net Collections of Singham Again In India Are Here:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 158.75 crore Day 8 Rs 8.00 crore Day 9 Rs 12.00 crore Day 10 Rs 14.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4 crore Day 12 Rs 3.5 crore Day 13 Rs 3 crore Total Rs 203.50 crore in 13 days

Watch Singham Again Trailer:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 zooms past Rs 200 crore mark; collects Rs 3.5 crore on Day 13

Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead along with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is performing very well at the box office. After giving tough competition to Singham Again in its first week, the horror-comedy picked up in the 2nd week and allocated maximum showcasing nationwide.

The movie successfully passed the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office, minting Rs 3.50 crore on the 13th day. The total cume of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 currently stands at Rs 202.10 crore net in India. Looking at the stronghold of Anees Bazmee's movie, it will surpass the lifetime box office collections of Singham Again by the end of their theatrical runs.

Singham Again performed best in Maharashtra and Gujarat while taking a setback in Bihar and the UP belt, where Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ruled the clash. The Kartik Aaryan starrer has already emerged as a Superhit. It will be interesting to see how much the Ajay Devgn movie ends up collecting in its full run.

Total Net Collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In India So Far Are As Follows:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 148.75 crore Day 8 Rs 9 crore Day 9 Rs 15 crore Day 10 Rs 17.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4.85 crore Day 12 Rs 4.25 crore Day 13 Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 202.35 crore in 13 days

Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer:

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

