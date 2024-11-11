Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri begin shooting for sequel to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's film, pose with fans in viral PICS

Karan Johar officially announced Dhadak 2 in May, and the first pictures from the sets have surfaced, showing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri kicking off the shoot. The pics, featuring the duo posing with fans, are going viral.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri have officially begun shooting for Dhadak 2, the sequel to the 2018 film starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Pictures from the sets are going viral, showcasing the duo posing with fans.

Siddhant, in a relaxed look with a loose t-shirt and trousers, is seen smiling with fans, while the Animal actress, wearing fitted black pants and a matching t-shirt, strikes a cheerful pose in another photo. A fan shared the pictures on Instagram, teasing the upcoming film with the caption, "Here comes a silent love story into your hearts coming 22 November Dhadak 2."

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Karan Johar is expanding the Dhadak universe into a franchise, bringing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri on board for the next chapter.

Dhadak 2, the spiritual sequel to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's 2018 hit, brings Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri into the spotlight. Produced by Karan Johar, Umesh KR Bansal, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, and Somen Mishra, and directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film explores a unique love story.

Karan Johar shared a post teasing the film, describing it as a tale of a king and queen from different castes.

He wrote in Hindi, “Yeh kahani hai thodi alag kyuki ek tha raja, ek thi raani, jaat alag thi, khatam kahani (This story is a little different because there was a king, there was a queen - their castes were different… end of story). Presenting Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 2024.”

The film’s motion poster shows Siddhant and Triptii's characters in an intimate moment, while a voiceover by Siddhant hints at emotional tension: "Jo sapna tum dekh rahi ho Vidhi, usme mere liye koi jagah nahi hai." (The dream that you have Vidhi, there is no place for me in it).

Triptii's character responds, “Toh phir yeh bhi bata do Neelesh ki in feelings ka kya karun?” (Then let me know Neelesh, what should I do with my feelings)? Dhadak 2 will be presented by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

