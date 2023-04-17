EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri team up for Dhadak 2; Karan Johar to produce the love story

In 2018, Karan Johar bankrolled the Sairat remake to launch Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter to the Hindi Film Industry. Titled Dhadak, the film did well at the box office in India, and proved to be one of the pleasant surprises of the year. It was directed by Shashank Khaitan and paved the path ahead for the two leads – Janhvi and Ishaan. Cut to 2023, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Karan Johar is set to spin Dhadak into a franchise. According to sources close to the development, Dhadak 2 is in the making at Dharma Productions.

Karan Johar decides to spin Dhadak into a franchise

“Dhadak was essentially an intense tale of love, with two protagonists fighting the society to live together. The filmmaker believes that this zone of going against all odds for love has potential to get a franchise value. After contemplating on several subjects, the filmmaker has greenlit a subject that qualifies to be a sequel to Dhadak,” revealed a source close to the development.

Dhadak 2 will feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in lead. “The film will be directed by Shazia Iqbal and marks her debut as a director. Both Siddhant and Tripti are excited to feature in a raw and intense love story. The prep work will begin soon,” the source added. Dhadak 2 is expected to go on floors in the second half of this year.

An A-List actor to come on board to play the villain

“Before taking the film on floors, there will be script reading sessions and acting workshops for the two leads. The film requires them to be in a rooted set up, with slight raw treatment to the story, which can only be polished through workshops,” the source concluded, adding further that a top actor will come on board to play the antagonist turn of girls father. “Apart from the father, some other characters also warrant the presence of credible actors. A cast will be put together in a month’s time,” the source signed off.

Much like Dhadak, is Dhadak 2 a remake or is it an original story? We still await a clarity on the same. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.