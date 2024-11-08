Triptii Dimri needs dance classes, Uorfi Javed advises actress criticizing her dance moves in Mere Mehboob song; calls it 'ganda sa'

Triptii Dimri started the year on a high note with her successful role in the Ranbir Kapoor film Animal. Since then, she has signed several new projects and is eager to explore different aspects of acting, including dance. However, her recent dance moves in the song Mere Mehboob received significant criticism from fans. Notably, Uorfi Javed also weighed in, suggesting that the actress could benefit from dance classes and criticizing her dance steps in the video.

Uorfi, known for her experimental fashion choices, recently sat down for an interview with Instant Bollywood. During the conversation, she was asked which celebrity she thought needed a dance class. In reply, she mentioned that Triptii Dimri needs it.

The content creator acknowledged that Dimri is a beautiful actress. However, her dance wasn't good. She said, "Oh, actually, dance ke liye, I would also say, Triptii Dimri. Oh my god, she's such a good actor, but usne woh jo kiya naa (mimics), woh jo ganda sa! Oh f***. "Why Triptii, why? Such a pretty girl, such a fab actor aur bilkul nas peet di usne yaar apni."

Apart from Uorfi, several fans strongly disliked the song on social media. As a result, the actress was asked about the same during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter a few weeks ago. In response, the Qala actress explained that she is trying to learn and do different things as an actress. Earlier, she thought one needs to be good at acting to be an actor in showbiz. However, she soon realized that she was wrong. The actress mentioned she is open to trying new things but can't be good at everything.

She said, "I didn't realize (while shooting). It was my first dance number, I haven't really done one like this before. And I didn't think that it would get the kind of response that it's getting. But it's fine; it happens to everybody. There are things that people like, there are things that people don't like. But that doesn't mean that you stop experimenting."

On the work front, Triptii Dimri was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. The actress is also busy working on her next Dhadak 2, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi.

