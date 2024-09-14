Siddhant Chaturvedi claims Dhadak 2 co-star Triptii Dimri deceived him with paneer momos: ‘Usne mere sath chhalawa kiya hai’

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently shared a funny experience involving his Dhadak 2 co-star Triptii Dimri, where he felt tricked by her. He revealed that she convinced him to try paneer momos, and after that experience, he has sworn to never eating them again. He added, “Usne mere saath chhalawa kiya hai.” (She has deceived me). Yes, you read that correctly! Their hilarious momo misadventure is sure to leave you in stitches.

In an interview with News 18, Siddhant Chaturvedi humorously opened up about a playful food incident with his Dhadak 2 co-star, Triptii Dimri. He jokingly warned fans against eating paneer momos, sharing that despite Triptii being one of the rising stars and a national crush, he felt deceived by her when she convinced him to try them.

Siddhant recalled what went wrong with his experience of paneer momos, a dish he tried at the suggestion of his Dhadak 2 co-star. He recalled that during the dubbing session for the film's announcement teaser at Dharma Productions, Triptii ordered momos—a favorite dish of both actors. However, instead of the usual vegetarian or chicken momos, she insisted on paneer momos.

Reflecting on his reaction after tasting them, he humorously expressed his disappointment, saying, “After I had it, I was like, ‘Bhai saab, yeh kya hai? Yeh nahi ho sakta.’” (What is this? This can't happen). The Yudhra actor stated, “I shared a post where I wrote that I’ll never judge that dish again and that means that I took the decision that I’ll never have it again in my life.”

For those who may not know, Siddhant Chaturvedi had earlier shared a light-hearted post after a momo-eating experience with his Dhadak 2 co-star, Triptii Dimri. He reposted a picture of plates of momos that Triptii had originally shared, adding a humorous caption: “P.S.—I will never judge Paneer Momos again.”

Earlier, Karan Johar took to Instagram to announce his upcoming film, Dhadak 2. The movie, produced by Johar, will feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, with Shazia Iqbal directing the project. In his post, Karan shared a teaser video along with a caption that hinted at a love story between two people from different castes, bringing an end to their tale. The movie promises to explore deep-rooted social divides based on class and status, portraying a love story that is tragically unfulfilled. Co-produced by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures, Dhadak 2 is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi's next project is Yudhra, where he shares the screen with Malavika Mohanan. The film is set to hit theaters on September 20, promising action-packed entertainment.

