Janhvi Kapoor reacts amusingly to Orry’s new video from Khushi Kapoor’s birthday party ft Vedang Raina and Boney Kapoor; ‘What are you doing with my father’

Actress Khushi Kapoor recently marked her 24th birthday in style with a fun-filled pajama party, and glimpses from the celebration are all over social media. Orry, who attended the bash, shared a comical video featuring Vedang Raina and Khushi's father, Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor’s reaction to the clip was priceless – and honestly, we totally get her!

Orry took to Instagram today (November 7) to share an unmissable video from Khushi Kapoor’s birthday bash. The clip opens with Orry and Khushi’s rumored boyfriend, Vedang Raina, pulling off a dance move, then pans to Boney Kapoor joining in with his own twist.

Next up are Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire, followed by Shanaya Kapoor, who makes a cute entrance with a dog. The video wraps up with Muskan Chanana and the birthday girl, Khushi, bringing it home with a lively finish. It’s an absolute must-watch!

Check it out here!

Orry posted the video with the playful caption, “No Boney Kapoor or Vedang Raina were held hostage.” Janhvi Kapoor was quick to respond, humorously commenting, “What are you doing with my father,” followed by crying emojis. Orry cheekily replied, “Who gave u your phone???”

Khushi Kapoor joined in on the fun, leaving laughing emojis in the comments. Fans flooded the section with witty responses too. One user hilariously noted, “You single-handedly pulled off Kylie, Kendall, Hailey, Bella vibes with a surprise cameo by Boney Kapoor, love it!” Another added, “Only Orry could get Boney Kapoor to do this – he looks adorable!” A third said, “This is pure gold.”

Advertisement

Someone else commented, “Orry, you’re my favorite content creator! I’m watching this on repeat—Vedang and Boney K are the stars!” Another joked, “Can’t see Janvi. She has been hostage” and another teased, “Vedang looks so interested. Bet he wanted to do it and used you as an excuse.”

Khushi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with a fun pajama-themed birthday bash. She shared pictures on Instagram featuring her pink heart-shaped cake, along with dad Boney Kapoor, rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina, Shanaya Kapoor, and close friends.

One photo showed Khushi with her friends, all wearing pajamas with 'KK' initials, while another captured her posing with Vedang and Boney for a group shot. The cake, adorned with the number '24', was a highlight in the series of joyful moments. Khushi captioned the post, "Chapter 24. My favourite people with the most ideal surprise celebration."

See here!

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are reportedly in a relationship, although they have kept their connection private. Their frequent outings together have fueled speculation about their bond. Both made their debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in 2023, and since then, rumors about their relationship have continued to swirl.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: INSIDE Khushi Kapoor’s ‘surprise’ pajama birthday bash: Rumored BF Vedang Raina poses with Shanaya Kapoor and others; Don't miss pink heart-shaped cake