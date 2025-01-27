Dhoom Dhaam Trailer OUT: Yami Gautam turns baddie bride to save husband Pratik Gandhi in wedding-themed action comedy

The trailer for the much-awaited Netflix film Dhoom Dhaam has been released, teasing an action-packed mix of romance and chaotic mishaps. Starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, the film is directed by Rishab Seth.

The trailer follows an arranged marriage scenario, where things take a wild turn when the bride and groom, played by Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, find themselves being chased by two goons. Packed with mischief, mayhem, and unexpected romance, this crazy love story is your perfect Valentine’s binge.

See the trailer here:

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "Dhoom Dhaam follows the story of newlyweds Koyal and Veer, and their first night together takes an unexpected turn when a seemingly perfect evening unravels into a night full of deceptive identities, surprise guests and some seriously awkward situations. With mysterious goons hot on their trail and challenges around every corner, one question lingers in the air: Who is Charlie, and why is everyone after him?"

Bankrolled by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, Dhoom Dhaam releases on Netflix on February 14, 2025.

Gautam shared in a chat with India Today that her character, Koyal, challenges the typical "bride" stereotypes, without being overbearing or forceful, offering something different from what audiences are used to. She expressed confidence that many women today would relate to her character.

Yami also mentioned how much she enjoyed portraying Koyal in Dhoom Dhaam, describing the film as a wild, unpredictable adventure.

Pratik, who plays the role of Veer, mentioned that portraying the character was a refreshing experience. He expressed his enjoyment in taking on the role, highlighting that Veer is not the usual rom-com hero, but rather a relatable and vulnerable character who finds himself in unexpected situations.

Director Rishab Seth explained that with Dhoom Dhaam, the team aimed to explore love in all its chaotic and unpredictable beauty. He emphasized that the story goes beyond two people coming together; it’s about how love can endure and even thrive in the most surprising situations.

