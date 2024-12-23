Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s film title leaked as team wraps up Amritsar schedule; here’s all you want to know

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar are teaming up for an action-packed thriller. Soon after, it was revealed that Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna would also join the star-studded cast. The title of the much-anticipated film has now been leaked, and it is titled Dhurandhar. To celebrate the completion of a shooting schedule in Amritsar, the team marked the occasion with a special customized cake.

Taking to Instagram on December 23, actor Rakesh Bedi, who is also a part of the cast, shared a picture of a stunning customized cake featuring images of the star-studded cast along with director Aditya Dhar, and designs of guns placed in front of them.

The cake also had the message, “It’s a Schedule Wrap! Durandhar,” revealing the film’s title for the first time. Alongside the image, Bedi wrote, “The month-long schedule of the film Dhurandhar came to an end in Amritsar.”

He further added, “Produced and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt.”

As soon as Rakesh Bedi posted the picture, the comments section was flooded with congratulations. One user wrote, “Waah waah sir, dher saari badhaaiyaan aapko aur poore crew ko.” Another commented, “What an ensemble cast.” A third user added, “Congrats and best wishes sir.”

Earlier, after wrapping up the first schedule of their upcoming film, Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar took a moment to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar before diving into the second schedule.

The duo shared their experience on Instagram, offering prayers and seeking blessings. Ranveer posted two pictures—one of him bowing his head in reverence and another with Aditya Dhar, both in front of the temple. Sporting a white shirt, he captioned the post with the quote, "जाको राखे साइयाँ, मार सके न कोय."

Aditya also shared additional photos, where the two are seen posing together at the Golden Temple. His post was simply captioned, "Blessed."

Pinkvilla previously reported that the team wrapped a successful shoot in Bangkok, with Ranveer Singh set to continue filming in November. While locations for the second schedule were kept under wraps, the excitement is growing after the success of the first shoot.

The film, based on true events from the history of R&AW, is set during the rise of Indian intelligence agencies. Sources also mentioned that look tests have been completed to ensure character accuracy. Director Aditya Dhar, following URI’s success, is excited to delve into the world of espionage, with Ranveer eager to return to set. The film is expected to release in the second half of 2025.

The highly anticipated film features a stellar cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal apart from Ranveer Singh. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, alongside Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios, the movie promises to be a gripping action thriller.

