EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam to team up with husband Aditya Dhar again after Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dhoom Dhaam

Yami Gautam, who was recently seen as a flight attendant in Netflix India’s heist thriller, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, has two movies lined up ahead. While her next release, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2, is still awaiting clearance from the CBFC to hit cinemas next month on the Independence Day weekend, her romantic-comedy Dhoom Dhaam, produced by her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar, is set to premiere directly on Jio Cinema in the coming months. Now, Pinkvilla has learnt that Yami is teaming up with her husband for one more project. Besides Dhoom Dham, they have earlier also worked together on Uri: The Surgical Strike.

"The third Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar project is said to be a political thriller inspired by true events. Aditya will produce it under his banner B62 Studios, and the two-time National award-winning Goan filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale has been brought on board to direct it. Aditya Suhas Jambhale has previously helmed critically acclaimed short films like Aaba…Aiktaay Na?, Kharvas, and Amritsar Junction, and has also directed a feature film for Aditya Dhar’s banner, which is soon expected to release on Jio Cinema. His first film turned out so well that Aditya immediately signed him for another one. They later pitched it to Yami, who loved the script and instantly came on board. The film is a hard-hitting drama that stars Yami in the role of a strong-willed woman trapped in unusual circumstances," a source close to the development told us. The yet-untitled film is expected to go on floors in September 2023, and will be filmed mostly in Delhi and Kashmir.

Aditya Dhar also produces a horror film set in Kashmir, titled Baramulla

Aditya Suhas Jambhale’s first feature film with Aditya Dhar is a horror film set in Kashmir, titled Baramulla, and stars Manav Kaul in the lead. It’s the first film that was shot on the shores of Asia’s largest freshwater lake, Wular Lake, in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district after the new film policy was formulated in Jammu and Kashmir. The film was largely shot during the winter season and is ready for release on the streaming platform Jio Cinema in a couple of months. Aditya Dhar has also produced Yami’s Dhoom Dhaam, a story about a mismatched couple getting into an arranged marriage. Pratik Gandhi, the breakthrough star from Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, plays the male lead, while debutant Rishab Seth directs it.

We reached out to the representatives of Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar for confirmation. However, they chose not to comment.

