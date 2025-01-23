Sky Force: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming action drama film

Sky Force is one of the most awaited films of 2025. The trailer and the songs of the Akshay Kumar-led action drama have created a lot of excitement among the audience. Ahead of the theatrical release, let’s have a look at the cast, plot, runtime, certification, and all other important details that you should know about the movie before watching it.

The cast of Sky Force includes Akshay Kumar, debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar. The film is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Sky Force is based on true events and will showcase ‘India's first and deadliest airstrike.’ The 2-minute, 48-second trailer of the film features high-octane action, including some stunning aerial sequences. Akshay and Veer play the role of Indian Air Force officers.

Veer’s character is shown missing in action, and the trailer offers a glimpse of the impact on his family. Akshay puts in all his effort to find him. The powerful dialogues and thrilling twists in the trailer promise a gripping cinematic experience. The patriotic film is set to be a tribute to the real heroes who lay down their lives for the nation.

Watch the trailer here!

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Sky Force a ‘UA 13+’ rating. According to their website, the runtime of the film is 125 minutes, which means 2 hours and 5 minutes.

The soundtrack of the movie is a mix of soothing and energetic songs. Maaye is a soulful, patriotic track, while Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai is an emotional number celebrating the memories of soldiers. Rang is a party anthem featuring Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan.

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon is another track that celebrates the spirit of patriotism. Tu Hai Toh Main Hoon is a romantic and delightful song that shows the magical chemistry between Sara and Veer.

Sky Force is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend.

