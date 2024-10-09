Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 Trailer OUT: Ranbir Kapoor says sister Riddhima will ‘mess it up’; Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan join

The release of the highly anticipated series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 is just around the corner. The trailer of the reality show has now been released, which is packed with lots of drama and entertainment. Ranbir Kapoor, whose sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is making her screen debut, said that she would ‘mess it up.’ Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and other Bollywood celebrities also make appearances.

Today, October 9, 2024, the trailer of the upcoming reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives was unveiled across social media platforms. The 3-minute trailer opens with Saif Ali Khan saying, “Let me tell you a tale of two cities.” Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who were a part of the first two seasons, are on the Mumbai side.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi are the new additions and form the Delhi side. While introducing Riddhima, her brother Ranbir Kapoor says, “Riddhima is really gonna mess it up.” The trailer gives a glimpse into the face-off between the Mumbai and Delhi gangs.

Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor, Samir Soni, Chunky Panday, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nirvan Khan, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor also feature in the trailer.

Watch the full trailer here!

The first two seasons were titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The third installment, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, is all set to stream on Netflix on October 18, 2024. While sharing the trailer on his Instagram, producer Karan Johar said, “It’s getting heated!! Mumbai meets Delhi in a fabulous face-off this season. Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, arrives on 18th October, only on Netflix.”

Advertisement

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with their excitement. One person said, “This is going to be a riot,” while another wrote, “Perfect guilty pleasure.” A user exclaimed, “OMG,” and another stated, “Looks super fun.” A comment read, “So much drama! Love it!” Many others shared that they couldn’t wait for the show to drop and used red hearts and fire emojis.

ALSO READ: Vedaa OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch John Abraham, Sharvari starrer action drama