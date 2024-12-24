Did Siddhant Chaturvedi hint at playing the lead in Yuvraj Singh's biopic? Here’s what he said

Bollywood and cricket enthusiasts were thrilled when a biopic on former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was announced earlier this year in August. Though the lead actor for the much-anticipated film remains under wraps, rumors have been swirling about who will take on the coveted role. Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi sparked buzz by calling the chance to play Yuvraj his ‘dream role,’ leaving everyone wondering if he’s poised to step into the shoes of the cricket legend.

During an interactive AMA session on Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi caught fans' attention with an intriguing response. When asked about his dream role, the actor shared a picture of cricketer Yuvraj Singh in his iconic blue jersey, paired with a lion emoji.

Adding to the excitement, he featured Divine’s song Jungli Sher in the background. This cryptic post has everyone buzzing with speculation about whether Siddhant is hinting at playing the lead in Yuvraj Singh's upcoming biopic!

Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram story right below!

In an earlier chat with ETimes, Yuvraj Singh was asked about his preference for the actor to portray him in his biopic. Initially joking that he might play himself, the cricketer admitted it would be a 'desperate' move.

However, he went on to share his choice, saying that Siddhant Chaturvedi would be a great fit for the role in a Bollywood adaptation. Yuvraj expressed his enthusiasm for seeing Siddhant bring his story to life on the big screen.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and producer Ravi Bhagchandka have teamed up to bring Yuvraj Singh’s inspiring story to the silver screen. Announced in August via T-Series Films' social media, the project promises to recount the legendary cricketer’s incredible journey both on and off the field.

The film will highlight key moments, including his iconic six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup, his illustrious cricket career, and his brave fight against personal challenges, capturing the grit and glory of a sports legend.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi, known for his stellar performances in Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, rose to fame with his portrayal of rapper MC Sher, cementing his place in Bollywood. Most recently, he appeared in the action-packed drama Yudhra, which hit theaters on September 20, 2024.

Written by Shridhar Raghavan with dialogues by Farhan Akhtar and Akshat Ghildial, the film was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The ensemble cast also featured Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

