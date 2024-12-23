When Farhan Akhtar had hilarious reaction to rumors of his affair with Kalki Koechlin; actress recalls he 'called me and said...'

Link-ups and break-ups are no stranger to the Bollywood industry, and one such rumor in the past involved Farhan Akhtar and Kalki Koechlin. Now, the actress has finally reacted to those rumors, sharing a hilarious moment from that time. Kalki revealed that Farhan jokingly asked her to pick the wall colors before they moved in together, adding a humorous twist to the situation that fans won't want to miss.

In a candid conversation with Mashable, Kalki Koechlin discussed the dating rumors that once surrounded her and Farhan. She recalled a time when tabloids were rife with stories of their supposed relationship.

She shared a humorous moment when Farhan Akhtar playfully suggested that before they moved in together, they should at least agree on the color of the walls. She said, “So one day, Farhan called me and said, ‘Listen, before we move in together, we should at least agree on the colour of the walls no?’”

The actress laughed off the situation, reminding everyone not to take tabloid gossip too seriously.

On December 23, Dharma Productions sparked excitement on Instagram by posting a throwback still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The image captured the joyful moment of the main characters—Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Deepika Padukone, and Kalki Koechlin—together on a hilltop.

The caption read, "Humein inse pyaar ho jaayega...phir se! (We will fall in love with them...again)," followed by a tear-eyed emoji. Fans quickly flooded the comments, buzzing with speculation about a potential sequel or a special re-release of the beloved film.

Advertisement

Kalki Koechlin and Farhan Akhtar worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, where Kalki portrayed the fiancée of Abhay Deol's character. Farhan not only starred alongside her but also co-produced the film with Ritesh Sidhwani under their production house, Excel Entertainment.

Beyond this, she has featured in several projects linked to Farhan's production company, including Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 film Gully Boy, the Prime Video series Made in Heaven, and the 2023 coming-of-age digital film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Kalki was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. They got married in 2011 but parted ways two years later. Kalki later found love with Israeli musician Guy Hershberg, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Sappho, in 2020.

On the other hand, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They wed in 2000 and had two daughters, Shakya and Akira, but separated in 2017. Farhan then entered into a relationship with actor Shibani Dandekar, and the two tied the knot in 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin admits being in polyamory relationships in her younger days; says 'I wasn’t interested in settling down'