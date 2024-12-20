EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar signs Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy; Director set for Hindi debut for a pan India film in 2025

The Rajkumar Periasamy-directed Amaran led by Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi is among the most loved films of Tamil Cinema in 2024. The film went on to emerge a blockbuster and is now winning all the accolades post the digital premiere. Soon after the release of Amaran, Rajkumar Periasamy announced that his next directorial will feature Dhanush in the lead and it is touted to be a one of its kind survival thriller. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Rajkumar Periasamy is all set to make his directorial debut in Hindi.

According to sources close to the development, Bhushan Kumar has signed the Amaran director for his first-ever feature film in Hindi for a pan India film. “Bhushan Kumar watched Amaran and was bowled over by the conviction and storytelling of Rajkumar Periasamy. He discussed a couple of ideas with the director and got him on board to make a big screen spectacle,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film will roll by the end of 2025.

All the details about the film are kept under wraps, but this is surely among the most exciting collaborations of 2025. “The sensibilities of Rajkumar and Bhushan have aligned and the intent is to make a solid feature high concept feature film of the cinema going audience,” the source concluded.

Apart from the Rajkumar Periasamy directorial, Bhushan Kumar is all set to roar with multiple films in the coming year. His slate includes tentpole spectacles like Border 2, Spirit and Animal Park, alongside many exciting films like Raid 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, Bhoothnath 3, De De Pyaar De 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2 among others. He is also set to bankroll a love story with Kartik Aaryan to be helmed by Anurag Basu.

