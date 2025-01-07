Did Triptii Dimri exit Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3? Here’s what we know

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri were initially set to lead Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3, but recent reports suggest a shift in plans. Triptii Dimri has now stepped away from the project, leading to a delay in the film's production.

As reported by Mid-day, Triptii Dimri, who was initially excited to join Aashiqui 3, has now exited the project. In addition, the film is facing title-related disputes, leading to an indefinite postponement. Official confirmation is still awaited.

A source told the portal, “Triptii was excited to headline the romance, but that’s not going to happen now. Aashiqui 3 is undergoing a [title]-related dispute. So, it has been postponed indefinitely.”

Reports indicate that Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu are gearing up for a romantic saga, with production set to begin in January 2025 or the first week of February. The film will start its production work in Mumbai, and casting for the lead actress is currently underway. An official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Earlier, a source close to the development shared with Pinkvilla, “Triptii has been the talk of the town following the historic success of Animal and the makers feel that she would set the screen on fire with Kartik Aaryan. The conversations have been on for quite some time and the makers have now locked her as the female lead.”

The source further added, “It’s a new space for Kartik too and he will be looking to explore the intense side of romance. He has been a graduate of rom-coms and will now be switching zones to another world of love stories. He is also very excited to embark on this journey.”

On the work front, Triptii Dimri is set to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in Arjun Ustara, her upcoming project.

