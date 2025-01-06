Shahid Kapoor stirs internet with sneak peek from Mahurat shoot of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara co-starring Triptii Dimri

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are all set to share screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming action-packed thriller Arjun Ustara. It was last month that Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to take the film on floors on January 6. Raising anticipation, the makers recently offered a sneak peek from the Mahurat shoot.

On January 6, Shahid Kapoor and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment made a collaborative post to reveal that they’ve started shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next. In the picture, we can see a team member holding the clapper board, while Shahid is seen sitting on a chair for the shot.

Though the Deva actor’s glimpse is not clear, one can ascertain that the star is sitting in a grey-colored bathrobe with a brown hat and black sunglasses. His blurry sight exuded immense swag and style as he posed in style on the movie set.

"A sneak-peek into a spectacular journey that begins today! Stay tuned as the magic unfolds. Straight from the Mahurat shoot! #SajidNadiadwala presents a vishalrbhardwaj film", the post was captioned with the release date which is December 5, 2025.

Minutes later, fans flooded the comments section expressing their excitement about the film. A fan wrote, "ANOTHER MASTERPIECE IS ON THE WAY! " Another excited fan exclaimed, "Arjun ustra we are so ready for it" while another chimed in "Are baba Gangster."

It is important to mention that we informed you last month that a massive set is being constructed at a studio in Mumbai. It was also revealed that a team of over 500 people was working to create the massive setup to recreate Mumbai from the era gone by.

For the unversed, the premise of the Arjun Ustara is set against the backdrop of the underworld in the Post-Independence era.

Apart from Shahid and Triptii Dimri, the film will also feature Randeep Hooda and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles.

