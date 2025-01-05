Triptii Dimri says she never looked at Ranbir Kapoor led Animal as ‘anti-feminist film’; reveals reason behind agreeing to do Bulbbul and Qala

Triptii Dimri gained recognition for her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The 2023 film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, achieved commercial success but sparked divided opinions, with critics accusing it of endorsing toxic masculinity. In a recent interview, Triptii shared that she never perceived the movie as "anti-feminist" as it was a big film for her. She also explained that her connection with the characters in Qala and Bulbbul motivated her to take on both projects.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Triptii Dimri addressed questions about her decision to take on a film labeled by some as "anti-feminist" following her work in Qala. She explained that she doesn’t categorize films with such labels. Reflecting on her previous projects like Bulbbul and Qala, she shared that her connection to the characters drove her choices and trust in the directors.

Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, she revealed that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga provided limited details about the story but focused on explaining her character.

Dimri found the role appealing as it offered a departure from the "goody" characters she had played so far, presenting an exciting opportunity to explore a different kind of role.

Triptii further shared that Vanga's unique perspective on her character intrigued her. He told her he envisioned a mix of innocence and kindness in her eyes, paired with a deep sense of determination to achieve her goal—a contrast she found both challenging and compelling. This, she said, was a key factor in her decision to take on the role.

Additionally, Triptii acknowledged the allure of working on a big-budget film, as her previous projects like Bulbbul and Qala had been smaller in scale. She expressed excitement at the opportunity to learn from the experience and gain insight into how large-scale films are made, while still maintaining her passion for the kind of projects she had done earlier.

On the professional front, Triptii Dimri appeared in several films in 2024. She starred alongside Vicky Kaushal in Bad Newz, teamed up with Rajkummar Rao for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Up next, she is set to feature opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2.

