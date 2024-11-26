Did You Know Arjun Kapoor was against Parineeti Chopra’s casting in Ishaqzaade? ‘I used to find her irritating’

Back in 2012, Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut opposite Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade. But at that time, the actress had already stepped into showbiz with her first film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. While she was pretty calm and fun on set, Kapoor came with a serious attitude. Hence, he would often get irritated by her.

During an interview with Mashable India, Arjun Kapoor admitted he was very against Parineeti Chopra in their film, Ishaqzaade when the casting happened. Backing his statement, the actor stated that she used to talk a lot and was very bad at reading.

Going back in time, he recalled the day when they were on set. Arjun stated that the Shuddh Desi Romance actress arrived and he cracked a joke. But instead of simply laughing at it, she said the Gen-Z lingo ‘LOL’. “I said ‘Can you just laugh?’ It’s not a chat. So, I used to find her irritating,” the Gunday actor quipped.

He further stated that she used to talk in emojis and this is when he thought she was not serious about the part. “Mai 6 mahine se wait kar raha hu ki Zoya mil jae and Zoya aa ke ‘LOL LOL’ kar rahi thi. I was like ‘My career is over. This girl is not interested.’ (I have been waiting for 6 months for Zoya (the female lead in the film) and here Zoya is doing ‘LOL LOL’)” he exclaimed.

At that time, Pari was doing Ladies vs Ricky Bahl with Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. Hence, Arjun thought she didn’t have anything at stake. He elaborated, “I mean you judge; I was 24 and I was like ‘I want to make a career’.”

But when they did a mock shoot, Arjun was so much in shock looking at her skills that he forgot his lines and acting. “Suddenly the camera came on and she had fire in her eyes. Then I was like she can do it. She knows a little,” confessed Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh. As for Arjun Kapoor, he stole the show by playing Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

