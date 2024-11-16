Ranveer Singh admits experiencing ‘infinite happiness’ after daughter Dua’s arrival; call his relationship with Deepika Padukone ‘magic’

After years of dating, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh exchanged vows in 2018, and now the power couple has joyfully welcomed their daughter, Dua. Ranveer recently shared the overwhelming ‘infinite happiness’ he’s feeling since her arrival, describing his bond with Deepika as nothing short of ‘magic’.

At a recent event, Ranveer Singh opened up about the joy he’s feeling since the birth of his daughter Dua. Sharing the immense happiness he has been experiencing, he said, “That infinite happiness that I'm experiencing right now.” He added that he's been fully embracing fatherhood for a while now, making him excited to have some fun and let loose. "I've been on daddy duty for a long time now. So, I am ready to let loose with you all," Ranveer said.

The actor also shared his thoughts on Deepika Padukone and the value of having a life partner. He expressed that life is a shared journey, and there's nothing like experiencing it with someone by your side. Whether it's pain or happiness, sharing it with a partner magnifies the joy and lessens the sorrow. He added, “It's like magic.”

On February 29, 2024, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh excitedly announced that they were expecting their first child in September, marking the beginning of a new journey together. Their daughter arrived on September 8, 2024, and the couple shared the joyful news with a heartfelt post on Instagram, which received an outpouring of love from the industry.

During Diwali, the star couple shared a beautiful glimpse of their baby girl’s feet, dressed in a traditional red outfit, revealing her name, Dua. The couple expressed their gratitude and love in the caption, saying, “Dua Padukone Singh. 'Dua': meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

Advertisement

Check it out below!

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were recently seen together in Rohit Shetty's action-packed cop drama Singham Again. Ranveer is also set to appear in Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited Don 3 next.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s post about moving to Ranveer Singh’s side of bed to get ‘best sleep ever’ on their anniversary is every wife’s guilty pleasure