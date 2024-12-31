Did you know Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh never sat on the sets of Udta Punjab? Director Abhishek Chaubey shares surprising reason

Udta Punjab was one of the most talked-about and critically acclaimed films released in 2016. Its director, Abhishek Chaubey, recently recalled his experience working with Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh during the film's making. He revealed that Kareena Kapoor never let her stardom between her work as she and her co-star Diljit Dosanjh used to stand and work hard on the film's set.

In a new interview with Mashable India, Abhishek Chaubey recalled working with Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh while making Udta Punjab and shared interesting anecdotes. He shared that both the stars used to stand up due to their dedication to work during the shoot. Unlike other actors likely to go to their vanity vans or relax on set after their scenes, Kareena and Diljit were actively involved in the film's making.

"These two would just follow me everywhere I went. Kareena is a superstar, yet she would always stand behind me, observing. Diljit was the same. I would ask him to sit, but he never would. Whether we were shooting in villages or other locations, they remained standing and engaged," he explained.

Chaubey also praised the Crew actress who effortlessly adapted to the role. He mentioned that the actress is an industry kid from the OG Kapoor family in Bollywood. So, Kapoor used to instinctively understand the kind of film she was doing and how she had to perform. He cited an example: "Whether it's a David Dhawan comedy or an intense drama, she knows how to mold herself."

Interestingly, Kareena played Dr. Preet in the film, joining the Amar Singh Chamika actor, who played a cop in the movie, to curb drug abuse in the state. Consequently, the filmmaker said that the actress refused to use makeup to portray the rawness required for her role. Sometimes, Abhishek had to intervene and request that she wear a little makeup.

The filmmaker also highlighted the casting process for Diljit Dosanjh's character, Sartaj. He noted that they planned to include a tall Punjabi man with a deep voice for the role, but the Punjabi singer was different. Chaubey explained, "We cast Diljit because he's an incredible actor and a real Sardar, even though he didn't match the physical description we had in mind."

For those unaware, Udta Punjab was released in 2016. It featured an ensemble cast that included Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was based on the significant issue of drug abuse in Punjab and emerged as a critical and commercial success.

