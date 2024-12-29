Diljit Dosanjh dedicates his Guwahati concert to Dr. Manmohan Singh; lists key lessons to be learned from former Prime Minister's life

Trigger warning: This article mentions someone's death.

The country has been mourning the sudden demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who left for his heavenly abode on Thursday night (December 26). Diljit Dosanjh is also among the many celebs who were saddened by the veteran leader's passing at the age of 92. Hence, he gave Singh a moving tribute at his Guwahati concert. The Punjabi singer also listed life lessons that can be learned from the former Prime Minister's life.

A couple of hours ago, Diljit Dosanjh dropped a clip from his Guwahati concert, which was organized on December 29, 2024. In the video, he can be seen paying his respects to Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on December 26. The singer-actor dedicated the concert to the life of the economist who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

The Lover singer stated that Dr. Manmohan Singh live a very simple life. He added, "Agar mai unki life ki journey ki tarf dekhu, toh unhone itna saada jeewan ji hai, agar unko kisi ne bura bhi bola, toh unhone kabhi ulta jawaab nhi diya. Halanki politics ke career me ye sabse mushkil kaam hai. (If I look back at his life journey, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji lived such a simple life that even when someone spoke ill about him, he never retaliated. Even though this is a tough thing to do in politics.)"

Diljit further stated that everyone should learn this skill from the late bureaucrat and try not to snap back at anyone. The Amar Singh Chamkila actor continued by reiterating a couplet that Singh would often say: ‘Hazaaron jawaabo se meri khaamoshi achi, na jaane kitney sawaalon ki aabroo rakhey.’ Dosanjh divulged that no matter how much anyone tried to distract us, our goal should be clear.

One should be focused on their work because the people who say wrong things about us are also created by God. Our reaction to it is our test, and there are the things the youth of the country and even he should learn from Manmohan Singh.

