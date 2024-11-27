Did You Know Munjya’s Abhay Varma preserved 1 almond which Amitabh Bachchan gave him from his pocket? Find out what happened to it

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has an undeniable aura, and everyone who meets him ends up with a story to treasure. Actor Abhay Verma, who shot to fame with the hit film Munjya, has his own unique memory of working with the megastar during an ad shoot. He fondly recalled an unforgettable gesture from Big B—handing him an almond from his pocket. He shared he had preserved 1 almond which the megastar gave him.

During a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Abhay Verma recounted his unforgettable first encounter with Amitabh Bachchan. He shared that the atmosphere on set was charged with anticipation even before the legendary actor arrived.

The moment Big B walked in, Abhay instinctively clasped his hands behind his back, feeling like a schoolboy in front of a headmaster. Unsure of how to act, he hesitated before finally deciding to touch his feet, receiving a warm blessing in return—a memory etched in awe and admiration.

The Munjya actor added that as they chatted, the legendary actor casually pulled out some dry fruits from his pocket and offered them to Abhay. For a moment, he felt like he was standing before a divine figure, receiving blessings in the form of a simple gesture.

He took some of the dry fruits, but as he looked at Big B silently chewing, a thought crossed his mind—should he eat them or save them as a keepsake? Eventually, he ate them, but one almond was carefully tucked away.

Advertisement

Sadly, that precious almond didn’t last, but the memory of the moment is something Abhay Verma will always treasure. "I ate them, but I saved one almond. Sadly it got ruined later," he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhay Verma has been making waves in 2024 with his breakout performance in the horror-comedy Munjya, which has catapulted him into the limelight. His portrayal of the lead character in the film has garnered significant attention, marking a key turning point in his career.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported exclusively that he has been cast in a pivotal role in the highly anticipated film King, alongside Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

A source close to the development stated, “Abhay Verma has got a lot of appreciation for his performance in Munjya, and the same is reflected in the kind of offers coming his way. He has bagged a key role in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. He is excited to venture into this tentpole feature film.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: King: Munjya star Abhay Verma on working with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time; 'Never been so nervous in life’