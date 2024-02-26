Did you know Randeep Hooda 'locked' himself in Veer Savarkar’s cell to prepare for biopic? Actor REVEALS

Actor Randeep Hooda posted a series of photos on his social media account to honor the death anniversary of the late politician Veer Savarkar on February 26. In his post, the popular actor described an attempt to isolate himself for a while to empathize with Savarkar's experience during his time in prison.

Mentioning the same, he wrote, “Today is the punyatithi of one of the greatest sons of Bharat Mata. Leader, Fearless Freedom Fighter, Writer, Philosopher & Visionary #SawatantryaVeerSavarkar. A man whose towering intellect and fierce courage scared the British so much that they locked him in this 7 by 11 foot jail in Kalapani for two life times (50 years). During the recce on his biopic I tried to lock myself inside this cell to feel what he must have gone through. I couldn’t stay locked for even 20 minutes where he was locked for 11 years often in solitary confinement.”

Randeep further revealed that he envisioned the extraordinary resilience of Veer Savarkar, who endured the harshness and inhumane conditions of imprisonment yet succeeded in constructing and motivating the armed revolution. His determination and significant contributions are unmatched; therefore, for decades, the Anti-India factions persist in defaming him.

Randeep Hooda shares a small clip to announce Swatantrya Veer Savarkar release date

The video clip begins with a sketch resembling Mahatma Gandhi, but as it finishes, it changes into a sketch of Veer Savarkar. In the background, there's lively Marathi music playing, accompanied by a voiceover saying, "Mujhe Gandhi se nahi, ahinsa se nafrat hai."

Sharing this clip, the actor captioned it as, “Two heroes of Indian Independence Struggle; One celebrated and One removed from History. On #MartyrsDay 2024 - HISTORY WILL BE REWRITTEN. #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar IN CINEMAS ON 22nd March, 2024.” Fans have expressed their anticipation for the film's release in the comments section. Some have mentioned their eagerness to watch the film, while others have shared that they felt goosebumps upon seeing it.

