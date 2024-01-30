Randeep Hooda is here to rewrite history as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets a release date; See post

Randeep Hooda is undoubtedly one of the finest and most versatile actors in Bollywood. He has given us some of the most remarkable films and some of the most unforgettable characters in the past.

And now, the actor returns with another memorable character. He's ready to bring Veer Savarkar to life in his upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The first look of the movie had already generated a lot of excitement, and now the actor has shared a new clip to reveal the release date of the film.

Randeep Hooda shares a small clip to announce Swatantrya Veer Savarkar release date

The video clip starts with a sketch that initially resembles Mahatma Gandhi, but as it is completed, it transforms into a sketch of Veer Savarkar. The background music is a lively Marathi number, and we can also hear a voiceover saying, “Mujhe Gandhi se nahi, ahinsa se nafrat hai.”

Sharing this clip, the actor captioned it as, “Two heroes of Indian Independence Struggle; One celebrated and One removed from History. On #MartyrsDay 2024 - HISTORY WILL BE REWRITTEN. #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar IN CINEMAS ON 22nd March, 2024.” Fans have shown their excitement over the release of this film in the comments section. Many have written that they cannot wait for the film while some have written that they got goosebumps on seeing this.

Check out the post:

Randeep Hooda married Lin Laishram

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are the latest to enter Bollywood's most beloved couple list since they got married in a traditional ceremony in Manipur, last year on November 29. Since then they keep sharing mushy posts on Instagram.

Who is Lin Laishram

Lin, born in Manipur, is an actress, model, and businessperson. She has efficiently established her identity in the modeling industry by participating in various fashion shows. Notably, in 2008, she proudly represented her state in the Miss North East pageant and secured the first runner-up position.

