Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan once wanted to marry Riteish Deshmukh? The reason will crack you up

Shah Rukh Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's friendship dates back decades. The actors not only meet at Bollywood parties and event shows, but they are also in touch with each other. During an interview, the Housefull 4 actor recalled King Khan once told him he would like to marry him when the former gifted SRK an iPhone. Read on to know what exactly happened!

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were in a conversation with Mashable India when the actor revealed a funny anecdote involving Shah Rukh Khan. During the conversation, the Ek Villain actor recalled that back in the day, when iPhones were not easily available in India, he managed to get two for himself from abroad.

Since Deshmukh knew SRK was a huge technology fan, he sent one of the mobile phones to the Jawan actor. "And I remember by 11' o'clock, I got a call from him. He told me ‘Riteish, arey ye kya cheez hai yaar ye toh mind-blowing hai. (Riteish, what is this thing? This is mind-blowing)'."

Riteish agreed to it and stated that it was from him to King Khan. Upon hearing this, the Pathaan star hilariously responded, "I want to tell you one thing. I am ready to marry you."

Earlier, Shah Rukh was expected to join Alia Bhatt in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film Chamunda. However, recent reports have suggested that the superstar has declined the offer. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor said no to the offer as he didn't want to join an already established cinematic universe. Having said that, he did express his interest in collaborating with Maddock and Amar Kaushik on a fresh project.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish Deshmukh will be next seen in Raid 2, followed by Housefull 5.

