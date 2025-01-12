Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan won’t be a part of Dinesh Vijan’s Chamunda alongside Alia Bhatt

Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly in discussions with Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik for a project titled Chamunda. Earlier, Pinkvilla had reported that Alia Bhatt was also in talks for the same film. Unfortunately, recent updates suggest that Shah Rukh Khan has declined the project, citing his preference not to join an already-established cinematic universe.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan was approached for the lead role in Chamunda, a project intended to be a pivotal installment in Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. A source revealed that the film, directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Alia Bhatt, was a priority for Maddock, who were eager to cast Shah Rukh Khan. However, the collaboration did not materialize.

The source further explained that Shah Rukh Khan preferred not to join an already-established cinematic universe and expressed interest in starting a fresh project with Maddock and Amar Kaushik.

He reportedly asked them to present a unique concept in an unexplored genre, leaving the duo exploring other options for Chamunda. They remain hopeful about collaborating with the actor on a new venture in the future.

Additionally, it was revealed that Chamunda was one of several projects Dinesh Vijan pitched to Shah Rukh Khan, but their plans did not align.

Meanwhile, Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King with Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. It is set to begin production in March 2025 and is expected to conclude by mid-2025. Meanwhile, Aditya Chopra plans to start filming Pathaan 2 by late 2025 or early 2026. Pinkvilla earlier reported that the schedules for both action-packed films are already outlined.

On the other hand, Alia has Alpha with Sharvari. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

