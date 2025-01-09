Alia Bhatt’s latest PHOTO dump from Thailand New Year vacay is all about glam selfies, beach, water sports and all things fun

Alia Bhatt rang in the New Year 2025 with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor, and the Kapoor family in Thailand. The actress recently took to her social media to share pictures from her vacation, where she is seen having a great time on the beach, enjoying water sports, and showcasing her glamorous look during the holiday.

In the first picture, Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a black bikini bodysuit, posing amid the ocean with a bright smile. The second image captures her enjoying water sports, while the third offers a breathtaking view of the sunset behind the mountains.

Alia captioned, "If you didn’t post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation? thank you for the memories ….. and the tann."

See the post here:

In the following picture, The Alpha actress shared a stunning photo of the beach, which is breathtaking. In the following snap, Alia can be seen posing for a mirror selfie in her gym outfit, likely after a workout session.

The following image shows her posing for a selfie while wearing a helmet and funky shades, ready for some adventure sports. In another photo, Alia is seen taking a selfie with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Next, Alia shared a stunning selfie in a yellow tank top, which also offered a glimpse of her vacation resort.

The Kapoor family celebrated the New Year in Thailand, and earlier, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni also shared some snaps.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Yash Raj Films' Alpha alongside Sharvari and Anil Kapoor. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, in the pipeline. Earlier reports from Pinkvilla mentioned that she is in advanced talks with Dinesh Vijan for Chamunda.

