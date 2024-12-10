Did you know Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam learned Mufasa: The Lion King’s lines with sister Suhana Khan? Jawan star says, ‘Whole family was involved’

The upcoming movie Mufasa: The Lion King is a memorable one for Shah Rukh Khan as he has lent his voice to the Hindi version along with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. In a new video, the superstar revealed that his younger one, AbRam, learned the Hindi lines with his sister, Suhana Khan. SRK shared that thus the entire family was involved in the process.

Today, December 10, 2024, the makers of the film Mufasa: The Lion King shared a new video featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The Jawan actor compared the recent experience to the time when he and his son Aryan Khan dubbed for The Incredibles. He shared that dubbing back then was a little bit difficult. However, SRK noted that the common thing between Aryan and AbRam was that they did their work with patience and prepared a lot.

Shah Rukh mentioned that more people used to talk in Hindi during the time they dubbed for The Incredibles, making it a bit easier for Aryan. Talking about AbRam speaking Hindi for Mufasa: The Lion King, SRK said, “Toh mujhe lag raha tha AbRam… ab time badal gaya hai 10-15 saal ke baad; (So I was feeling Abram… now time has changed after 10-15 years) I think people are more akin to speaking in English.”

Recalling how AbRam prepared with his sister Suhana Khan, he continued, “But mujhe khushi hai ki usne baith ke bahut mehnat ki aur jo uski 20-25 lines thi baith ke learn karta tha apni behen ke sath (So I am happy that he sat and worked very hard and used to sit and learn his 20-25 lines with his sister). So the whole family was involved.”

Advertisement

Watch the video here!

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan added, “So for me it’s a great memory to have kept the voice of Aryan and AbRam with me in a film for keeps, for record.”

Directed by Barry Jenkins and produced by Walt Disney Pictures, Mufasa: The Lion King is scheduled for an Indian theatrical release on December 20, 2024.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal has unexpected reaction when wife Katrina Kaif appreciates him: ‘Pata nahi kya kar liya maine’