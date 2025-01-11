Did you know Shalini Passi was told she could not wear heels or dance after she gave birth at 20? Here’s what had happened

Shalini Passi, known for her appearance in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 3, is admired for her beauty, candid views, and unique personality. Recently, she recalled that she lost sensation in her legs and spine after giving birth at the age of 20. So, doctors stated she won't be able to wear heels or dance. But, she turned to Yoga Ayurveda, which helped her recover from it.

In a new interview with Hauterrfly, Shalini Passi opened up about facing health challenges after giving birth to her son Robin at the age of 20. The popular internet celebrity shared that she lost sensation in her spine and legs following childbirth. So, doctors revealed she won't be able to wear heels or dance. Rather, she had to take injections in her spine every six months for the rest of her life.

She said, "He also said you can't wear heels and you can't dance. So I just got up and left. I just sat in my car and left for my dance class. I said I have to dance. I love dancing and wearing heels."

Passi didn't give up, and rather than depending on a lifelong treatment option, she turned to other healing methods like yoga, Ayurveda, muscle training, and strengthening exercises. Gradually, her hard work brought results, and she gained strength and mobility without the prescribed injections.

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 still visits the same doctor for regular checkups. But, he admitted it was a miracle she could walk, dance, and wear heels again. For those unaware, Shalini Passi is married to Sanjay Passi, who is a businessman and the chairman of Pasco Group. The couple have a son, Robin Passi who was born in 1997.

