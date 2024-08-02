Did you know Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathias Boe proposed to her 9 years ago? actress calls it 'one of longest engagements in history'

Taapsee Pannu, who was in a long-term relationship with her beau, Mathias Boe, tied the knot with him earlier this year. The actress is currently in Paris to support her husband, Mathias, the badminton player at the 2024 Olympic Games. Taapsee recently revealed that the newly married couple got engaged in 2015.

During a new interview with Fever FM, Taapsee Pannu opened up about her relationship with Mathias Boe saying that her now husband had proposed to her nine years ago. Taapsee also shared that they were engaged since then until their marriage this year.

"I said yes to his proposal nine years back. It is probably one of the longest engagements in the history of sorts," the 37-year-old actress said.

Taapsee was asked if she had redefined the institution of marriage. To which, the Dunki actress agreed to it saying that the couple made their own rules.

The Pink actress added that she kept questioning what the actress was supposed to do at every step.

When quizzed about her parents' reaction to their long-term engagement, Taapsee laughed and said that they were happy about her marriage plans.

The actress further questioned the societal norm about women leaving their parental house for their matrimonial home.

Taapsee recalled that she discussed her marriage plans with Mathias earlier saying that the actress will get married whenever she feels comfortable.

The Mission Mangal actress continued that Mathias was quite happy with her choice and he wanted to convey his intentions. She added that it was his way of proposing to her.

Taapsee Pannu got hitched to Mathias Boe on March 23, 2024 in Udaipur. Their marriage ceremony was an intimate affair. The couple didn't post their wedding pictures and chose to keep their memories of the special day private.

Taapsee earlier shared that she has bought a house with Mathias in Denmark. After the Olympics are over, the couple will spend their summer there.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 2023 film, Dunki, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She now has Khel Khel Mein, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilrruba, and Woh Ladki Hain Kahaan? in her kitty.

