Taapsee Pannu gives husband Mathias Boe 'dinner treat for good work' at Paris Olympics 2024

Taapsee Pannu dated badminton player from Denmark, Mathias Boe, for several years before marrying him earlier this year. The couple haven’t spoken anything about their relationship, neither before their wedding nor after their union.

However, the actress is currently in Paris attending the 2024 Olympic Games to support her husband. Minutes ago, she dropped a picture of Boe from them at the event venue and stated that she was treating him to dinner. Read on to know why!

Taapsee Pannu takes her husband Mathias Boe for a dinner date in Paris

Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu has been flooding her Instagram stories with several glimpses from her expedition in Paris. The Bollywood celebrity has flown to the city to support her husband, former Olympic medalist Mathias Boe.

For the unknown, Mathias is a well-known badminton professional who is the current coach and trainer of Indian players, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Since the Indian badminton contingent did some great work at the ongoing international games, Pannu decided to treat her husband with a delicious dinner.

Minutes ago, she took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture of Boe. Taapsee penned on it, “Ok he gets dinner treat for good work today.”

Take a look:

Taapsee Pannu drops glimpses as she roots for husband Mathias Boe at Olympics 2024

The Pink actress has taken over the streets of Paris in her quirky saree and boots. Earlier today, she went strolling in the city with her sister, Shagun Pannu. From dancing to the tunes of a local singer to enjoying ‘beauty in chaos’, she did it all.

She then stopped at a local café with her ‘forever date’ before taking a train to the place where the Olympic Games are being held. She attended Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s match from the stands. She even rooted for the two Indian badminton players who later won the group-stage match.

Pannu also dropped a clip of her waving the Indian flag as Chirag and Satwiksairaj win the game. She then enjoyed a croissant and clicked some fun pictures with her sister before going on a dinner date with her husband.

