Did you know Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathias Boe proposed to take her on a date in Dubai? Actress' friends advised 'don't let him sell you'

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu is happily married to Mathias Boe, a Danish badminton player. After a decade-long relationship, they wed in March 2024. However, when Taapsee initially met Mathias, her friends expressed concerns. At the time, Taapsee was in India and Mathias in Denmark. They had their first date in Dubai, and her friends cautioned her about her safety, advising her not to let Mathias 'sell' her to a Sheikh.

Taapsee Pannu shared with Raunaq Rajani on his show Relationshit Advice that her friends were quite worried when she mentioned her plans to meet Mathias in Dubai. They expressed concerns about the risks of meeting someone from a different culture and even joked about Mathias "selling" her to a Sheikh. Taapsee recalled, “My friends were like, ‘You take care of yourself.’ They said, ‘Don’t let him sell you.’ I’m not kidding.”

She explained that her friends were so worried that her best friend's sister, who lives in Dubai, gave her contact information as a precaution. She doubted if her friend's sister could actually prevent any such situation if it occurred. Fortunately, Mathias proved to be a great person, which is why their relationship has lasted 10-11 years, and she remains committed to him.

When asked about the most adventurous thing she’s done for love, Taapsee shared that traveling for a cross-continent date was the most extraordinary gesture she’s made. She recalled that Mathias proposed the idea of meeting either in Denmark or Dubai, as he was familiar with both locations. Taapsee responded by expressing her hesitation about traveling to Denmark, especially due to the complexities of obtaining a Schengen visa.

She also discussed feelings of inferiority and confidence, revealing that she initially questioned why Mathias would be interested in her. She noted that coming from her part of the world, there's often a lingering sense of inferiority, especially when interacting with a 'white person'. She admitted that this feeling of inadequacy is something she constantly experiences.

Taapsee Pannu talked about her relationship with Mathias Boe, saying that they met around 10-11 years ago and he proposed just a year later. She mentioned that the engagement lasted nine years, and despite the long wait, neither of them changed their minds. Taapsee expressed their mutual belief in spending their lives together.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Taapsee Pannu is preparing for the release of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the sequel to Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Jayprad Desai, it features Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal and will debut on Netflix on August 9, 2024. Additionally, Taapsee will reunite with her Mission Mangal co-star Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, and is set for an Independence Day release. She will also appear in Woh Ladki Hain Kahaan?.

