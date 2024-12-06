Did You Know Zaheer Iqbal proposed to his wife Sonakshi Sinha under Northern Lights? Actress calls it the ‘sweetest thing ever’

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who had been in a relationship for years, got married on June 23 this year in a stunning ceremony. Recently, the actress opened up about her dreamy proposal, revealing that Zaheer popped the question under the breathtaking Northern Lights. The actress described it as the "sweetest thing ever." It is indeed the most surreal and magical proposal, beyond anyone’s wildest dreams.

In a chat with Brides Today, Sonakshi Sinha shared how Zaheer Iqbal is the more romantic and filmy one, always pulling out the perfect dialogues and songs for grand gestures. Zaheer, in turn, revealed that Sonakshi is equally romantic.

The actress then opened up about Zaheer’s unforgettable proposal, revealing that he popped the question under the Northern Lights. "He proposed to me under the Northern Lights. It was the sweetest thing ever and one of the best moments we’ve had. I was clueless about his plans to propose during that trip. But he just went for it," she said.

Earlier, in an interview with the Bombay Times, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal revealed that they had different visions for their wedding. While the Heeramandi actress dreamed of a small, intimate ceremony, Zaheer had the idea of going to a foreign destination and then returning to India.

Reflecting on their simple yet meaningful wedding, Sonakshi shared that it turned out exactly as they had hoped. Their main goal was to ensure their special day was a true reflection of their personalities. From invitations to the wedding after-party, the couple wanted everything to feel laid-back and enjoyable.

They were determined to avoid traditional, extravagant wedding functions and instead focused on creating one big celebration, filled with happiness and shared only with those who truly mattered.

Sonakshi also talked about her desire to look different on her wedding day, having done many bridal photoshoots before. Preferring simplicity, she chose a red saree, which her sister-in-law helped her find, as her wedding outfit.

When recalling the moment they registered their marriage, she couldn’t contain her excitement, explaining that the couple had been eagerly awaiting this moment for a long time, and her joyful reaction was the perfect expression of their happiness.

A few days ago, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal marked their 5-month anniversary in Italy, sharing a sweet selfie from their vacation. The couple looked cozy in warm outfits, but it was her playful caption that stole the spotlight.

She wrote, "Couple celebrating 5th month (versary) on the 4th honeymoon, vibe hai, vibe hai, vibe hai," accompanied by laughing emojis.

Their journey began at a party hosted by Salman Khan, where they first met. Zaheer, who made his acting debut with Salman’s production Notebook, later starred alongside Sonakshi in Double XL and a music video titled Blockbuster.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi and the film Kakuda earlier this year. She will next appear in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, which is currently in post-production.

