Priyanka Chopra shares if cinemas will survive amid OTT wave; ‘There's nothing quite like entering...'

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra would be making her Bollywood comeback in Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's upcoming project. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Priyanka shared her thoughts on whether movie theaters can survive the OTT wave, adding, "There’s nothing quite like entering a darkened theatre and watching a movie, not just with friends and family, but with a room full of strangers."

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Priyanka Chopra shared her views on the ongoing debate about the survival of theaters in the face of rising OTT platforms.

The 42-year-old actress expressed her belief that both the big screen and OTT platforms are valuable, emphasizing that audiences are fortunate to have access to entertainment around the clock in various formats.

Chopra praised the unique charm of the "big screen experience," highlighting the unparalleled atmosphere of a darkened theater where viewers, including strangers, share a collective connection through the film. She emphasized that the scale, sound, and immersive ambiance of movie theaters make them special, asserting that their magic is unlikely to fade.

From a technical perspective, Chopra, who recently co-produced the Marathi film Paani, pointed out that advancements in technology are enhancing the cinematic experience.

She cited innovations such as 3D, IMAX, and immersive audio as factors that ensure theaters remain a compelling destination for moviegoers.

Meanwhile, discussing her upcoming Hindi project with Mahesh Babu, the yet-to-be-titled film will be a one-of-a-kind African Jungle Adventure and will feature Mahesh Babu as an explorer embodying the characteristics of Lord Hanuman.

Pinkvilla reported that the film is in its final stages of scriptwriting and is scheduled to begin production in April 2025. SS Rajamouli, the director, was seeking a female lead with a global presence, and Chopra was chosen for the role after several meetings over the past six months. The source added that both Chopra and Rajamouli are aligned and excited for the project.

In addition to this, Chopra will appear in the second season of Citadel on Amazon Prime Video, starring alongside Richard Madden. She also has upcoming projects, The Bluff and Heads of State, lined up for release.

