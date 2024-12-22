Diljit Dosanjh was supposed to play Priyanka Chopra's husband in a film, reveals Boney Kapoor; filmmaker recalls actress would tell him 'every night I think of this and imagine myself'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Diljit Dosanjh are two acclaimed Indian artists who have today become global sensations. Both of them belong to regular households, had humble beginnings, and topped the charts all because of their dedication, hard work, and determination to become number 1. But did you know they were supposed to play a couple in a film? Boney Kapoor also revealed that PeeCee would think of the script every night and imagine herself in the character.

While talking to Zoom, Boney Kapoor heaped praise on Diljit Dosanjh, with whom he will be working on their next film, No Entry 2. This is when the filmmaker-producer revealed that he has been wanting to work with the Punjabi singer for years. In fact, Kapoor has almost cast Dosanjh in a film opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Elaborating further, Boney, who made his acting debut with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, stated that he wanted to cast the actor-singer in a film that they had planned about six to seven years before Priyanka migrated to the U.S. and started working on her American thriller drama television series, Quantico. Apparently, she had loved the subject that they were planning.

Sadly, the movie got shelved even though they had waited for the Bajirao Mastani actress for a couple of years. Boney Kapoor further shared, “When I used to speak to her, she said, ‘I have the script next to me, and every night I think of this and imagine myself.’”

Sharing more about the movie that never got made, the filmmaker stated that the team wanted Diljit opposite PeeCee. They had even met Diljit and told him that he’d be paired opposite the diva as her husband. “So, our relationship is that old!” exclaimed the Maidaan producer, adding that today, God has given Diljit and him the opportunity to work together in No Entry 2.

Boney Kapoor also stated that he is proud of the Punjabi artist and what he has achieved and what he's achieving, stating that “he had risen.” Currently, the Amar Singh Chamkila actor is on the last leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour in India.

