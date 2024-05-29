No Entry 2: Anees Bazmee opens up about ongoing rift between Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor: ‘Dono aapas mein nipat lenge’

The eagerly-awaited Anees Bazmee’s directorial No Entry 2 has been making waves on the internet. Initially led by Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor will now feature Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor in the leads. The absence of the Fighter actor from the sequel brought rift rumors between the two brothers.

In a recent interview, the director of No Entry 2, Anees Bazmee broke his silence on the alleged rift going on between Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. Continue reading ahead, what he said.

Anees Bazmee on the ongoing rift between Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor over No Entry 2

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director was recently in conversation with Lehren Retro. Shedding light on the feud between the Kapoor brothers over casting change in No Entry 2, the filmmaker mentioned that he is friends with both the brothers and realizes that Anil is disappointed over not being a part of the sequel to the 2005 super hit comedy. However, he chooses to remain out of it, opining that they will sort things out by themselves.

He said that he has worked a lot with Anil and that he was very much involved in No Entry not just as an actor but he would always be there for him. He recalled Kapoor often asking him, Kya karna hai? (what is to be done?).

Bazmee went on to call No Entry very much “Anil’s film,” explaining that it was natural for the actor to get upset because he was not cast in the sequel. “He did a great job and people loved his character, so naturally he will feel, ‘Main kyun nahin hoon is film ke andar (Why am I not in this film?”).'

However, the filmmaker said that he chooses to stay away from talking to the brothers and trying to pacify the situation. “As far as I know, the two brothers have immense love for each other. Inke beech ki jo narazgi hai woh kuch dino ki ho sakti hai (Their feud is temporary). Mujhe lagta hai yeh dono aapas mein nipat lenge aur aapas mein baat cheet karlenge, mujhe indono se baat karne ki koi zarurat nahin hai. Inko kisi aur ki zarurat nahin hai (I feel they both should sort out their differences and I don’t need to intervene. They actually don’t need anyone),” he remarked.

When Boney Kapoor revealed Anil Kapoor hasn't been talking to him since No Entry 2 announcement

Notably, in an interview with Zoom earlier this year, Boney Kapoor had revealed that ever since No Entry 2 was announced with a new star cast, his brother, Anil was not talking to him. He explained that his brother wanted to be a part of the sequel, but before he could tell his brother about the development and the reason behind it, the news came out, which made him angry.

Sharing the reason behind not casting Anil for the No Entry sequel, he said that there was no space.

“Varun and Arjun are great friends. Their chemistry could come out in the story, and Diljit is massive today. He has a great fan following. I wanted to make it relevant in today’s time. That’s why I did this casting," he said, explaining the reason behind casting Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh for the film.

“In the process, my brother is still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon. Let’s see.” he had mentioned.

Pinkvilla was the first to inform you about the No Entry sequel and that the film will go on floors in December 2024, with a target release in 2025.

