Does Fardeen Khan want his kids to join his profession? Housefull 5 actor says his son wants to be actor like him: ‘But it’s...’

Fardeen Khan made an impressive Bollywood comeback after a long hiatus with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi earlier this year. This was followed by Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein. The actor is currently busy shooting for Housefull 5. Meanwhile, Khan recently revealed that following the family’s legacy, his son is interested in acting, yet he noted that it is not easy and an "all-consuming business."

In a recent conversation with GQ India, Fardeen Khan was asked his thoughts about his kids becoming actors. To this, the actor noted that his daughter, Diani, and son Azarius are associated with the arts. He mentioned that his 11-year-old daughter strongly associated with it and loves singing, dancing, and performing.

Fardeen continued by revealing, "The other day, my 7-year-old son was asked in school what he wanted to do when he grows up. He said he wanted to be an actor like his dad. [Smiles.]"

"If they choose to be in my profession, it would give me so much joy. But it’s not easy…it’s an all-consuming business," he further added.

Fardeen Khan got married to Natasha Madhvani in December 2005. They welcomed their first child, Diani Isabella Khan in 2013 and a son, Azarius Fardeen Khan in 2017.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama last year, the Khel Khel Mein actor also talked about facing challenges in conceiving children. Following this, the couple took the IVF route. "That’s why I needed to take some time off. It wasn’t meant to be this long. I thought only for a few years…get everything settled, but things didn’t happen that way. Then, when my daughter was born, my heart melted, and I thought, let’s spend some time with her,” he shared.

Advertisement

On the work front, Fardeen Khan is busy shooting for the upcoming highly-awaited, Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and led by Akshay Kumar, the multi-starrer boasts of actors including Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Dino Morea, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani among others in the key roles.

The fifth installment of the beloved franchise is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

ALSO READ: Jigra title track OUT: Vedang Raina’s melodious voice in this inspiring song from Alia Bhatt starrer is the Monday happiness we needed