Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's Khel Khel Mein to have OTT release on THIS date: REPORT

Earlier this year, Mudassar Aziz brought together an impressive ensemble cast for his comedy-drama film, Khel Khel Mein. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles and was released theatrically on August 15, 2024. But if you have missed watching the movie on the big screen, then you’re in luck, as it’s reportedly going to be released on Netflix on October 9.

A recent report by DNA stated that Khel Khel Mein is all set to stream on the popular OTT platform from Wednesday within two months of its big screen release. The publication also quoted the streaming giant and stated that an announcement was made on Netflix’s application about the film’s release on October 9. For the unknown, the Mudassar Aziz directorial is the official Hindi remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers. It locked horns with Stree 2 and Vedaa at the box office on Independence Day 2024.

Khel Khel Mein didn’t perform well at the box office and was declared a flop. While talking to Pinkvilla exclusively, Akshay Kumar opened up about his choice of films. He told us, “People want to watch franchise films so I am doing them. Whatever people say, we have to try and understand. But at the same time, I will not give up doing different kind of cinema also. Because sometimes I feel I have to give the audience what I feel they want.”

He continued, “I am thinking, my audience would want to have this. I'll give it. Whether I succeed or not; Many times, I have succeeded, many times I have failed. But that doesn't tell me to stop doing it. Christian Dior or Armani or Gucci, when they make, they don't ask people, 'Tum logo ko kya chahiye agle fashion mein' (What you people want next in fashion). They make their own thing. They think what audience wants to have. Then they give it. So, I also want to do the same.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khiladi Kumar will be making a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again followed by Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Welcome To The Jungle, Shankara and Hera Pheri 3.

