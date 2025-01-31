Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 Teaser OUT: Bobby Deol returns as Baba Nirala; Aaditi Pohankar seeks revenge

Aashram is a highly popular crime drama series on OTT. It features Bobby Deol in the lead role as the godman Baba Nirala. After multiple seasons with twists and turns, the story is set to continue in the next installment. The teaser of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 was unveiled recently. While Bobby returns with his menace, Aaditi Pohankar is out to seek revenge.

On January 30, 2025, the makers of the series Aashram released the announcement teaser of the second part of the third season. The 1-minute, 23-second teaser opens with Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala talking to his followers. Aaditi Pohankar’s Pammi has a new plan in her mind as she wants to take revenge.

Pammi is seen surrendering to Baba Nirala and even dresses up as a bride to him. But it is all a part of her game. She is heard saying, “Maut ki saza dene se pehle, apraadhi ki har iccha acche se poori kar deni chahiye (Before giving the death punishment, every wish of the criminal should be fulfilled properly).” Chandan Roy Sanyal's Bhopa even warns Nirala of Pammi being a ticking bomb.

Watch the announcement here!

The caption of the teaser read, “Japnaam shuru kar lo, Baba Nirala aa rahe hai jald hi! (Start chanting, Baba Nirala is coming soon). #EkBadnaamAashram Season 3 Part 2, coming soon on Amazon MX Player!”

Fans couldn’t keep calm over the announcement teaser and flooded the comments section with their excitement. One person said, “Finally!! The wait is over,” while another wrote, “Japnaam jai ho baba ki so excited.” A user stated, “Full on goosebumps. Finally WAIT is over thank you @mxplayer …” Many others conveyed their enthusiasm with red hearts and fire emojis.

The cast of the show includes Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, and Rajeev Siddhartha.

The series is produced and directed by Prakash Jha. Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 will arrive soon on Amazon MX Player. The release date is yet to be announced.