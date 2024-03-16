Emraan Hashmi gives advice to fan on making girlfriend, drops hint about possibility of Awarapan 2

Emraan Hashmi stepped into Bollywood with the 2003 film Footpath, but it was the 2008 crime drama Jannat that marked a turning point in his career. From gaining the title of 'serial kisser of Bollywood' to commonly being addressed as the handsome Casanova, he has gained a massive fan following who are always eager to converse with him. Hence, a while ago, he took to social media to interact with them.

Emraan Hashmi talks about Awarapan 2 and more during fan interaction

Emraan Hashmi has worked in several Bollywood hit films. But when he played the antagonist in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 last year, people lauded his impactful comeback to the big screen. The actor took to Twitter a while ago and engaged with his fans in an online conversation. As soon as he greeted them with a hello, they started asking him several curious questions.

One of his fans suggested he make Awarapan 2. Emraan was quick to respond, saying that he was thinking along these lines.

Take a look:

He will be next seen in a cameo appearance in the historical biographical drama Ae Watan Mere Watan. The actor shared his experience of playing a freedom fighter in it, saying, “Loved it!! Was very anxious to take it up. But had immense faith in my director Kannan.”

Take a look:

During the interaction, the Showtime actor also said he would be coming up with an action movie later this year.

Take a look:

Spilling the beans about his film Harami, he said that it will mostly be released during the festivals this year.

Take a look:

On being asked, “What’s the biggest struggle working as an actor in Bollywood???” the Selfiee star stated, “Waiting in the making van between shots.”

Take a look:

When one of them asked him “Emraan bhai gaali Dene ka andaaz Aaj bhi wahi hai. #Murder2 to #showitme,” he funny said, “Yes. I practice in my free time.”

Take a look:

A user also suggested he do a solo movie with long hair. Responding to it, Emraan said, “Wow will use this as a reference !! actually had used one of the fan-made pics (with long hair) for my look in OG!” For the unknown, the actor is all set to make his Telugu debut with director Sujeeth Reddy’s action film. It’s geared to be released in September.

Take a look:

There were also some who complimented his acting skills and shared how his movies impacted their lives. “I know u get a lot of questions but I just wanna let u know that u are one of the most genuine actors in the whole Bollywood. Lots of love,” shared a user, while another one wrote, “From becoming friends to relationship to breakup. You, Your movies and Your songs were always there. Mai or wo, ham dono apke fans the or rahenge.. I still listen to Beete Lamhe. Whenever I miss her.”

The Jannat star was happy that he could play a small part in all those moments for them.

Take a look:

He also sent love to a Pakistani fan who praised him.

Take a look:

Emraan Hashmi even gave relationship advice to some.

Take a look:

A user also enquired if he ever got angry about a negative review of his films. Recalling his early days, he shared, “Early on in my career! I think I took more to heart then. But not anymore. It’s a single persons opinion. Can’t expect everyone to like stuff u do.”

Take a look:

