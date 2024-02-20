Emraan Hashmi opens up on whether his wife feels insecure over his kiss scenes or not; admits receiving 'flak'

Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for his web series Showtime backed by Karan Johar. The actor was featured in several successful films such as Murder, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Raaz 3, Tiger 3, and many more. During a recent interview, Emraan opened up about his kiss scenes in films and whether his wife Parveen Shahani feels insecure about it or not.

Emraan Hashmi opens up about his kiss scenes in films

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Emraan Hashmi spoke candidly about his kiss scenes in films and admitted that he received flak.

The actor was asked why he stopped doing kissing scenes in films and whether he personally ever advocated such scenes. He shared, “It’s the voice of my wife and I listen to that. I haven’t added any kissing scenes in my films. In fact, from the beginning, I wanted to tone it down in films but an image of mine was created and a lot of producers took advantage of that. It became a staple thing to please the audience."

Hashmi further added that when he sees his films, he feels that "in some places, those scenes weren’t required but it was an awakening for an audience also." "It was a lead for cinema but I received the flak," Tiger 3 actor said.

When questioned whether his wife Parveen Shahani felt insecure about him performing kissing scenes, Emraan admitted, “Of course she did but not anymore because I don’t do those kind of scenes anymore.”

After this, Emraan revealed that he had done a kissing scene on Showtime and jokingly shared that his wife has not seen the show yet, so she will be insecure after watching it.

About Showtime

Showtime will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8, 2024. It has been directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar while Sumit Roy has created it. The series features a stellar cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Badshah, Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, Lara Chandani and others. The show is backed by Dharmatic, which is the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

