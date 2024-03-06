Emraan Hashmi reacts to calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'plastic' on Koffee with Karan; 'Everything was in fun'

The season 4 episode 9 of Koffee with Karan ft. Emraan Hashmi and Mahesh Bhatt is remembered as one of the most candid episodes of the much-loved chat show. Emraan Hashmi didn't shy away from giving some controversial answers to get the hamper. But what left everyone surprised was when the actor called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a plastic. Emraan who is currently busy promoting his upcoming web series Showtime recently opened up about his comment and said that it was a running joke in the episode and he is not apologetic about it.

Emraan Hashmi on calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a plastic in Koffee With Karan

The video clip of Emraan Hashmi calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a plastic keeps appearing on social media every now and then. In a recent interview with Gallata India, the actor was asked about his comment on Aishwarya and if he regrets it. Responding to it he said, “I say things the way they are and that was the running joke in that episode. Things were in jest and it was for the hamper. Everything was in fun.”

Further talking about how society has changed due to social media, he added, "I don’t know if I would say it right now, in today’s culture and today’s environment, I think in today's cancel culture. Probably 5-6 years ago, people were a little freer back then. I don’t think there was so much critique and cynicism. There’s a certain cynical attitude also in society that you see reflected on social media now and people will jump on you will bash you if you say anything that is opposing to their point of view or their ideology. I think that was not the case so many years back so I don't know if this would be going down the right path the wrong path but this is the world we are living in. But I've never been apologetic about anything that I've said before or never will in the future." said Emraan while explaining his point.

Emraan Hashmi on the pressure of being an actor in the world of social media

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Emraan Hashmi talked about the pressure of being an actor in the world of social media. "You can’t really buy too much into the publicity and the perception of you because that’s something that is not in your hands. So, you just be yourself and always sometimes people have pointed a finger and said that you know it’s not good to be brutally honest sometimes and it’s not good to say the truth sometimes and I get I’ve got the foot in the mouth syndrome many a time, but I feel that this is me and my whole motto is you take it or leave it,” he said.

About Showtime

The upcoming Disney + Hotstar web series explores the power dynamics and behind-the-scenes conflicts that exist in the Bollywood industry.

Featuring a talented cast including names like Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vijay Raaz, and others, the series is created by Sumit Roy and is helmed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. The screenplay has been written by Sumit Roy, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Lara Chandni. The dialogues are penned by Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma.

The series will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.

