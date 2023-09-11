EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar confirms Dhamaal 4, De De Pyaar De 2, Raid 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Aashiqui 3

Bhushan Kumar is among the biggest and most reputed Indian film producers. Over the last few years, his production house T-Series has produced the most number of films in India and the tradition is likely to continue, given his production's ambitious release slate. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla ahead of the release of Kaala on Disney Plus Hotstar, Mr Kumar extensively talked about the show, venturing into the streaming business, the bounce back of the Indian theatrical sector, the film of T-Series that are under development and more.

Producer Bhushan Kumar Confirms That T-Series Is Working On Sequels Like De De Pyaar De 2, Raid 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiquii 3 Among Others

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Bhushan Kumar extensively talked about the film sequels that are currently being developed by T-Series. Apart from Yaariyan 3 that is already set to release on 20th October, Bhushan Kumar confirmed that they are working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiquii 3, Dhamaal 4, Metro In Dino, De De Pyaar De 2, Raid 2 among others. When asked about whether Bollywood is going the Hollywood way in terms of developing IPs which give minimum guarantee results, the renowned producer said, "We can see that it's happening. It is happening in every franchise film. It happened with Oh My God, though it was a good film. It happened in Dream Girl which was a good out and out comedy film. These 2 are the best examples. Gadar was huge. So all the franchises are working".

Producer Bhushan Kumar Briefs About Other Films And Shows That Are Being Bankrolled By T-Series

Bhushan Kumar is an ambitious producer. He talked about what else T-Series is involved with. He mentioned about a musical that is in the works and then there is a biopic on Saroj Khan that is being developed by Hansal Mehta. Apart from that, there obviously is the big box office monster that is Animal, which is currently in post-production and is set to release in December this year. Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are very closely involved in the post-production work, as it can end up becoming a defining film for India.

